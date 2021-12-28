From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has threatened to revoke the contract for the construction of the first lot of the Mararaba/Baissa/Abong road in Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State awarded to China Zinghou construction company if the company fails to deliver the project on time.

The governor, who made this known while supervising work on the ongoing road construction, said that the company had started well but is wasting too much time in delivering the job that needs to be completed before May next year.

The governor noted that the rainy season may stall the progress of the work and urge the company to work hard and show remarkable progress or risk revocation of their contract.

‘I want to warn the contractors to step up their pace or risk being sacked. I want this project to be delivered on time and the funds for the project are also available and so I don’t see why there should be any delays in delivering the job,’ he stated.

‘I am aware of the difficulty the people face especially during the rainy season and I am determined to ensure that when the next year season comes, this road would have been completed, delivered and commissioned.

‘I have directed my Commissioner of works to formally write to the company and communicate to them that if they don’t jack up their pace, they risk being sacked and replaced with a more serious company who will deliver on time.’

Governor Ishaku, who later commissioned a police outpost, renovated Kurmi local government lodge renamed “Arc Darius Ishaku Lodge” and a multipurpose town hall project undertaken by some sons of the local government serving in his administration, said that he was happy his lieutenants have keyed into his rescue mission and are all delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Our correspondent reports that the people had trooped out massively to celebrate the governor for the historic road project as the pathetic conditions of the road over the decades have adversely affected the economic and social life of the area.