Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

With rising insecurity and the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic posing a threat to food security in Taraba, State Governor Darius Ishaku has taken measures to ensure farmers have a more conducive atmosphere to farm in order to forestall a potential food crisis.

The Commissioner of Information, Barrister Danjuma Adamu, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo on Tuesday, said that apart from deploying adequate security to warring areas so that farmers can go to their farms freely, the State Government has also provided improved seedlings, farm inputs, tractors and other incentives.

Adamu said that as a mostly agrarian State that is ‘endowed with tremendous natural resources’, the government was determined to ensure that Taraba remains at the forefront of supplying the food needs of residents and the country at large.

He noted that in spite of the negative impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government has been able to record remarkable development in the areas of education, infrastructural development, youth employment, security, water supply, rural development, checking youth restiveness, and ensuring general cohesion in the State.

‘The Governor started his second tenure with greater vigour commitment and clarity of purpose in fulfilment of his pledge to meet the everyday needs of the people and transform Taraba into a viable State. Taraba is an agrarian State endowed with tremendous natural resources. The climate is also ideal for all-season farming. Governor Darius Ishaku has given priority to agriculture to boost agricultural output so as to ensure good security and increased income for farmers. He has also encouraged mechanised farming through provision of tractors, farm inputs and fertilizers on a regular basis to farmers at subsidised rates,’ the Commissioner stated.

‘In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world, Governor Ishaku took proactive measures to ensure its containment and check its spread to the barest minimum. Consequently, Taraba today is one of the least affected states in the country by this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The State Government has also ensured employment and absorbing of youths into Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals to check youth restiveness and boost productivity. Without doubt, the Governor’s pact with Tarabans is on track,’ Adamu said.

Adamu added that even though the State is constrained by finances and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was doing everything possible to ensure that governance does not suffer any major setback and that its people continue to ensure the dividends of democracy.