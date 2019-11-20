Henry Uche

Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, yesterday, reaffirm his commitment to revive 25 moribund companies in the state.

Speaking at the launch of Highland Tea Brands (Black and Green Teas), a product of Mambila Beverages Nigeria in Lagos, the governor said he inherited 25 dead companies on assumption of office. He said eight of the moribund firms had been revived, whiles plans were ongoing for the resuscitation of the remaining 17 firms.

Ishaku lamented the epileptic power supply in the state saying through hard work he was able to supply the revived companies with 24 hours power supply.

He maintained that his administration has saved the companies over N50 million annually spent on running generating power machines.

“When we leave office we shall hand over these companies to technocrats and professionals to manage; we don’t need government because from my experience, government has no business in business. If we leave it in the hands of government, they will all go extinction. I believe the Highland Tea is the best in the country, and Taraba state can survive by the returns of the this product,” he said.