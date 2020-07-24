Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) on Thursday, commenced the distribution of drugs worth N49 million to primary health care centres spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Dr Innocent Vakai, Commissioner of Health, who spoke at the launching in Jalingo said the gesture marked the reintroduction of the hitherto comatose Drug Revolving Programme.

He said that the programme was to address the challenge occasioned by the perennial ‘out of stock syndrome’ in the state.

He also said that the massive procurement of the drugs was in line with the vision of Gov. Darius Ishaku’s rescue mission, aimed at improving health care delivery in the state.

He charged the management of the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency, who the initiators of the programme, to ensure its sustainability.

Alhaji Aminu Hassan, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, in his address, commended the governor for releasing funds for the procurement of the drugs.

He assured that the drugs would serve the purpose they were procured for, adding that the agency had developed mechanisms to prevent diversion of drugs.

He directed the local government Drug Revolving Programme committees,

to comply with the e-remittance of funds rather than physical cash remittance.

He also said that the agency would henceforth supply drugs to local government primary health care authorities directly and ensure patients no longer buy drugs from patent medical stores.

Four local government areas present: Yorro, Gassol, Takum and Bali, received their consignments.