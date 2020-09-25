Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku has assured RCC construction firm handling the building of the bridge across river Ibi in Ibi LGA of the state of adequate security and cooperation of residents to ensure speedy completion of the project.

Gov Ishaku who visited the site of the Chinese company on Friday in Ibi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for facilitating the award of the N57 billion contract, which according to the Governor, has been on the drawing board since the 1960s.

He said that when completed, the bridge across the river Benue would ease movement of goods and services as well as improve commercial activities within North Central and North Eastern states of the country.

Gov Ishaku urged the people of Ibi and Wukari local government areas, who would be the first beneficiaries of the project, to give maximum support and encouragement to the contractors and other visitors that may be coming for other related activities.

Earlier the site Engineer, Mr Adetona Elijah disclosed that all stages of soil tests have been completed while building material and other equipment which were being conveyed by Barges have started arriving in Ibi.

Elijah who disclosed that all materials would be on site before the end of October also explained that if all things moved as planned, the project would be delivered before the end of 2021.

Saturday Sun recall that the Federal Executive Council had approved the award the 2.3 km bridge and eight kilometers road at the cost of N57 billion in June 2017.