From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A pressure group, Taraba Concern Citizen Forum on Sunday appealed to governor Darius Ishaku to withdraw legal suit against the publisher of a Taraba-based newspaper, (Taraba Truth and Facts) and CEO Rock FM. 92.3 Jalingo, Mr Ayodele Samuel Oloye.

Alhaji Mansur Munkaila Jirgi, the state coordinator of the group who made the call at a press briefing in Jalingo suggested an out-of-court settlement between the state government and the publisher for a better relationship and development of the state.

Mr Ayodele Samuel Oloye was last week remanded to police custody by Justice Garba S. Garba of Jalingo magistrate court over alleged falsehood publication against the Taraba State government and governor Darius Ishaku.

The group appealed to the state government to reconsider its interest and withdraw the case against the media owner.

“Taraba Concern Citizens is aware of the state’s displeasure over the recent publication by Taraba Truth and Facts and the ongoing legal action against the said medium and its proprietor who is also the CEO of Rock FM Jalingo.

“We want to appeal to Governor Ishaku to consider the publication as one of the responsibilities of the media to keep the government in check and constructively criticize its policies and decisions as it affects the masses, as it is also expected to be done with fairness and objectivity in order to avoid misinformation.

“The government at all levels need the media collaborative efforts to inform and educate the public about its policies and also to review its criticism for better and informed decisions. In the course of this collaboration, there may arise misunderstandings and misinterpretation of intentions, but as the residents and beneficiaries of all efforts made by the government and the media, we expect such challenges to be handled without face-off.

“So far, Ayodele Samuel as an individual and its media outfits have given us a platform to communicate our needs to the government and get feedback from them. Through Taraba Truth and Facts we have aired our grievances, through Rock FM Jalingo, we have criticise either federal, State or local government decisions and all have been possible because of Ayodele Samuel Oloye’s realistic ideas and vision for media in Taraba State.

“We are calling on Governor, Darius Ishaku, the Attorney General of the State and every other well-meaning stakeholder within the state to kindly reconsider actions and withdraw legal action against Mr Ayodele Samuel Oloye for a possible mutual out-of-court settlement in the interest of continuous development of Taraba State.

“Currently, Taraba Truth and Facts and Rock FM Jalingo has a workforce of over 50 people predominantly indigenes of Taraba according to our findings, and we believe it’s part of development that should be allowed to continue for a greater Taraba. The group appealed.