Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the judgement of the tribunal reaffirming the election of Governor Darius Ishaku in the last governorship election in the state, party faithful from both the People’s Democratic Party PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC have reacted to the judgement.

The speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Peter Abel Diah, who described the judgement as expected, said the victory would give the governor more confidence and time to concentrate on delivering good governance for the people of the state. Diah, who hailed the tribunal for upholding the integrity of the judiciary, noted that “election cases are so distractive especially to governors, but my earnest belief is that the victory is going to encourage him more to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.” The state permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy