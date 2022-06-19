From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Saturday said that he has exhausted his eight years development blueprint for the state and was committed to consolidating the success and finishing all ongoing projects across the state before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Governor Ishaku stated this while flagging off the ongoing construction of a 35km Pamanga-Dakka road in Bali Local Government Area of the state.

He said that this in line with his was the administration’s desire to ensure infrastructural revolution, especially in road constructions, in both urban and rural areas to boost Agricultural production and enhance revenue generation for improved development in the state.

Ishaku who noted that his administration was poised to deliver the state from social economic backwardness to contend among high revenue-producing states in Nigeria, said the Project was key to his administration based on the Agricultural and economic interest that would be generated after the project completion.

“This project would not only improve the living standard of people in this area when completed. It will boost the entire state’s economic value, especially in the local agricultural production.

“My administration desire to ensure infrastructure revolution especially in road constructions to boost local production and value of our farm produce is one reason why this project is been flag off today.

“We believe that the project would help in transforming the state due to the huge economic value attached to it. The Late. Chief, MKO Abiola wanted to construct this road in 1957 since it leads to his farm but the government then didn’t put any effort of interest.

“Aside from the economic growth that this road would create for Taraba state, it would also relieve the plight that people in this area have gone through since 1942. The road is already 60 per cent completed, and i want to assure you that the project would be completed and commision by December this year 2022” Governor Ishaku expressed.

Earlier Hon. Irimiya Hamman Julde, the state Commissioner for works lauded the governor’s road revolution target that has opened up urban and rural roads in the state, which he believed would boost local production and improve the economy of the state.

In their votes of thanks, a member of the Taraba state house assembly representing Bali (l) constituency and the deputy speaker of the house, Hon. Hamman Adama, as well as the Chairman of the council, Hon Musa Mamud, commended Governor Ishaku for bringing development to the people after many decades of lost hope.

They promised the council’s continued support to the administration to succeed.

