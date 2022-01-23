Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has denied allegations by the Muslim Council that his administration has marginalised Muslim community in the state and has continued to treat them as though they were second class citizens.

The state Commissioner of Information, Mr Danjuma Adamu, who stated the position of the state government at a press conference in Jalingo, said that the allegations we’re not only baseless and mischievous but obviously aimed at stirring unnecessary tensions and disturb the relative peace been enjoyed in the state.

‘This press briefing which is called at the instance of the Taraba State Government to address the allegations of bias against Muslims in Taraba State made by the Muslim Council against the administration of Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku at a press conference on Friday, 21 January 2022 in Jalingo is false and ridiculous, and the Government views the action as a blatant attempt to cause religious and political tension in the state.

‘The Taraba State Government equally views the move as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, particularly the mutual respect among the adherents of the two dominant religions. It is important to stress that the Taraba State Muslim Council took the wrong step in channelling its complaint of the so-called marginalisation of Muslims in appointments. The option of a press conference, which the Council took to present the complaint was clearly wrong, if one takes into account the high level of mutual respect and understanding enjoyed so far by the Council and His Excellency, Governor Darius Ishaku since the coming of the administration.

‘It is therefore surprising that the Council would choose to embarrass the Governor by calling a press conference instead of seeking audience with him to discuss the issues. Only recently, to be precise, during the Christmas homage on Governor Darius Ishaku in December last year, the Muslim Council led by its Chairman Abdulmumin Abubakar, a retired Khadi, praised His Excellency for his fairness in dealing with the two major religions. But what may be responsible for the sudden change in the position of the Muslim Council? Could this be hypocrisy or what went wrong? The leadership of the Council will be in a better position to explain the sudden twist of events.

‘Government wishes to state categorically that the allegation of marginalisation of Muslims in Taraba State is false, unfounded and an attempt to distract the administration and cause religious and political tension in the state, especially now that the process for the nomination of candidates for election into political offices are about to commence. The administration totally rejects this unpatriotic attempt and insists that at no time, did government exhibit bias against any group in the state, whether ethnic or religious in appointments and in the provision of amenities.

‘Rather, the government followed very strictly, constitutional provisions and all other existing statutory guidelines in appointments to key positions in government. The administration has been fair and just in the application of these rules and ensured that sentiments play no role. The Taraba State Government therefore wishes to assure all groups and the entire people of the state that it remains committed to equity, justice and fairness in appointments and in the provision of amenities to the people. It also assures the people that its doors remain open to those with genuine complaints against decisions and actions of government to come forward and table them rather than resorting to blackmail to win public support and sympathy,’ Ishaku said.

Our correspondent reports that the Muslim Council in Taraba State had earlier addressed a Press conference where it accused the state government of discrimination against Muslim Ummah in the state and regretted that all efforts to get the government to retrace his steps in the past have met deaf ears thus to decision to take the issue to the public.