Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has imposed a curfew on Wukari town in Wukari Local Government area of the state following earlier unrest after the convoy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state Alh Sani Abubakar Danladi and Nigerian envoy to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Alh Hassan Ardo Jika was attacked.

The governor made the announcement in a press statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday evening signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Bala Dan Abu.

Abu said that the curfew was from 6pm to 6am daily and took immediate effect so as to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“Governor Darius Ishaku has imposed a curfew on Wukari from 6pm to 6am beginning from today till further notice. The decision to impose the curfew is to prevent a further breakdown of law and order in the town and its environs.”

Our correspondent gathered that the attack on the convoy of Danladi led to the destruction of vehicles while three persons are alleged to have lost their lives with some others suffering injuries.

Danladi was on his way to Ibi in continuation of his campaign tour of the southern zone of the state in company with the envoy and other politicians in the state when the convoy ran into rampaging youths leading to the chaotic situation that ensued.