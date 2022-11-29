From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has presented a budget proposal of One Hundred and Seventy Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Five Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty Nine Naira only (N172,734,537,459) to the state House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year, representing an increase of 15.32% over the 2022 budget.

The budget comprises of N74,556,829,088 representing 43.16% as proposal for recurrent expenditure and N98,177,708,371 representing 56.8% for capital expenditure.

The Governor who laid the Budget at plenary on Tuesday afternoon said that 2022 budget performance has fallen short of expectations due to certain unforeseen circumstances that affected governance including the devastating effects of flood and insecurity.

“The budget is prepared at a very critical period because it is politically a transition budget and economically in consideration of the devastating effects of the flood, threats of banditry and other challenges.

“I do not take for granted the enormous help of the Taraba State House of Assembly towards the success of my administration. Indeed, the success my administration have recorded are a result of the collaboration and the good working relationship with the House.

“The significance of this budget is to further consolidate on the achievement so far and provide a robust take off for the incoming administration. The budget is premised on the global economic indicators and domestic realities.

“The budget is a product of interagency and inter-ministerial collaboration, extensive stakeholder engagement and deliberate public involvement” Ishaku said.

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini in his welcome speech said that over One Hundred and Seventy Six (176) Bills were processed by the House in the last seven years, setting a precedence of excellent Legislation.

“Taraba state is set on the right path for progress with the strategic legislative foundation that is laid. We are not unaware of the imperative of early passage of this Bill. We shall therefore expedite actions to ensure that the Bill is justifiably treated and passed as soon as possible.

“To my colleagues, your confidence in my leadership of the House and unwavering support has been the reason for my overwhelming success. Let us continue to work together to make Taraba a better state. Indeed, posterity will not forgive us if we fail in putting in our best for the growth of the state,” Kunini said.