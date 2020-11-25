By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Tuesday called on the Federal Government and other humanitarian agencies to assist the State to rebuild structures and replace items damaged or stolen by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in the State last month.

The Governor who made the appeal after an assessment tour of some locations looted and vandalised by the hoodlums described the looting and destruction as a huge setback for the State and pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the aid of the State.

Governor Ishaku who was out of the State during the attack and only returned recently regretted that the youth decided to take to violence and criminality instead of taking advantage of the numerous empowerment schemes provided by the State Government to check youth unemployment.

Governor Ishaku said that as ‘a State with poor resources, it will be extremely difficult to replace the stolen items and rebuild damaged structures on our own. We are pleading for assistance from the federal government and other humanitarian agencies. Unfortunately, our Constitution is defective. It is true we copied the American Constitution but we copied it wrongly. It is wrong not to allow State governments have control over security agencies in their states, especially the police.

Daily Sun reports that several warehouses where items either procured by the State Government or donated to it as palliatives, as well as some private property, were invaded by hoodlums and completely looted and vandalised, including the Hope Afresh Foundation building located on Kona Road in Jalingo.