From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Commissioner of Information Mr Danjuma Adamu on Thursday disclosed that the state governor Darius Ishaku is determined to complete all ongoing projects in the state before the end of his tenure despite the glaring paucity of funds.

Adamu who disclosed this at a Press briefing in Jalingo said that even though a lot has been achieved by way of infrastructural development and transformation of critical sectors, there are still a lot of areas and ongoing projects to be completed and the government was determined to complete them.

He said that “the administration has not relented in efforts to check the high rate of unemployment especially among the youths. Currently, the governor has approved the employment of qualified persons into the state civil service and the exercise is already underway.

‘In terms of security, Taraba state is relatively peaceful now except for pockets of minor clashes in some parts. These have always been nipped in the bud due to determined efforts of the state government in collaboration with security agencies and the local communities awareness. Incidents of kidnapping have drastically reduced in the last few months due to intensified vigilance.

“To further compliment the efforts of security agencies in the fight against criminality, the state government has embarked on the construction of a befitting Command Headquarters for the Taraba Marshall, the state government established security outfit to combat all kinds of criminal activities.

‘Work on the five million litres water reservoir on Mount Jalingo is already at advanced stage and moving speedily. When completed, this project will bring an end the perennial water problems faced by residents of Jalingo and it’s environs. Equally, though the work on Jalingo Road dualization has brought inconveniences to motorists and other road users, I want to appeal to the people to exercise patience as government is ensuring a timely completion of the project for the benefit of all.’

Adamu noted that the recent ranking of the state owned University among the top twenty in he country and brilliant performances of students from the state in external exams is direct result of huge investment the state government has made in education since inception.

