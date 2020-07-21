Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Waba and Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Kunini on Tuesday joined hundreds of mourners to pay their last tribute to the late Chairman of the NLC in Taraba Mr Peter Gambo.

Gambo died last week after a short run an undisclosed ailment at the Specialist Hospital in Jalingo.

In his remarks, Governor Ishaku, who expressed shock at the death of Gambo, described the late labour leader as a unionist who was played strategic roles in ensuring the smooth relationship between the State government and labour.

‘I am saddened with the news of the sudden and untimely death of Rev Peter Gambo, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba State. The death of Rev Gambo is particularly devastating to this administration because the late trade unionist played a vital role in making labour in Taraba State a strategic partner of Government in the development of the State. He was one labour leader who administered the union with the fear of God and a genuine determination to significantly improve the welfare of workers,’ Ishaku said.

Governor Ishaku recalled the late Gambo’s mature and skilful approach to labour issues which resulted in the robust and productive relationship between government and the labour unions in Taraba State and urged workers in the State and the family of the late labour leader to take solace in the fact that Gambo served the entire Nigerian labour family meritoriously and left an unblemished legacy of loyalty and honesty.

Waba added that Gambo was known for always standing for the truth irrespective of how precarious the situation was, and said he would be greatly missed as few leaders are bold enough to toll the path of truth.

‘One of the major problem in the world and even our country Nigeria is that most people are not ready to stand for the truth. People no longer trust each other. Even the people who are in a position of authority, when people try to give them a level of trust, they are the first to betray the trust that people have on them. One of the lessons we can learn from the late Peter Gambo is that he was a trustworthy man, people trusted him and he never betrayed their trust. That is why you see the large number of people that came out to mourn with the family,’ he said.

Waba called on leaders to imbibe the attributes of selflessness and put the interest of the people first and respect the trust the people have bestowed on them as exemplified by the life of the late union leader.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Kunini, on Tuesday said that the death of Gambo has left a great vacuum in the life of the family, the labour union and the entire State.

In his condolence message, Kunini described the late Gambo as ‘an intelligent gentleman who fought for the welfare of his members with diplomacy and so much tact that some even considered him too gentle for a unionist.’

Kunini said that Gambo has only transformed as his legacies will leave forever and called on other union leaders to emulate his leadership style.

Daily Sun reports that the late union leader was laid to rest in Jalingo amidst mourning and a shower of tributes by family, friends, union leaders and government functionaries.