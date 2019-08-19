Molly Kilete, Abuja

Four out of the five surviving police officers shot by soldiers of 93 Battalion Ibi, on the orders of their Commanding Officer Captain Balarabe Tijani, have been discharged from hospital, Daily Sun has gathered.

The police officers who were rushed to Abuja, after the incident of August, 6, were discharged from an undisclosed hospital where they were rushed to from Taraba State over the weekend.

However, one of them is still in hospital where he is said to recovering and might be discharged soon.

Our correspondent gathered that the officers have been reunited with their families while those who are serving with the Taraba State command have been flown back to the state.

The wounded personnel were flown to Abuja, and rushed to a medical facility where they were kept at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where they were kept because of the seriousness of their condition and were moved to the wards after they showed signs of recovery.

Sources who did not want to be mentioned said: “Four out of the five injured men have been discharged, but one is still in hospital; he is recovering and we are praying that he too leaves the hospital very soon.”

Meanwhile pathologists have commenced an autopsy on the bodies of the five officers killed during the incident and expected to releases the result of their report in the coming days.

The bodies of the slain policemen were transported to Abuja, on August 10, after it was learnt that the general hospital where they were moved to does not have a single pathologist, thus forcing the authorities to move the bodies to Abuja.