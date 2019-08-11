Molly Kilete, Abuja

The bodies of the five police officers killed by soldiers in Taraba State have arrived Abuja.

The five bodies arrived Abuja Saturday evening and taken to the Garki General hospital where it was deposited in the morgue.

The killing of the IRT personnel last week by soldiers in Taraba State, brings to fifteen the total number of IRT operatives killed in the last four years.

Daily Sun, gathered that the deceased may not be buried anytime soon as the authorities have decided to conduct an autopsy on the bodies before releasing them for burial.

Already, the families of the deceased officers have arrived Abuja, to take the bodies of their sons home for burial.

Police sources told Daily Sun, that the autopsy became necessary to enable the panel set up on the orders of president Muhammadu Buhari to do a proper investigation and submit its report.

It was also gathered the autopsy would be conducted this week as medical team of pathologists are already on ground to start work.

The autopsy is to enable the pathologist ascertain the actual cause of death even though the corpses of the deceased are ridden with bullet wounds.

Daily Sun, gathered that the IRT personnel were shot by soldiers who ran after them in a pick-up van after they had driven past a military check point and introduced themselves as police officers .

Frank Mba, force public realtors officer was not available for comment on when the deceased would be buried when contacted on the matter.