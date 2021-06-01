From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo.

Following the recent resurgence of killings in parts of Taraba state that has claimed over a hundred lives and displaced several Thousands, the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Tuesday donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo diocese the Most Rev Dr Charles Hammawa said that the gesture was to ameliorate the plight of the people who were obviously having a tough time.

Hammawa who was represented by the diocesan Coordinator of the Justice Development and Peace Commission/Caritas, (JDPC) Rev. Fr. Stephen Bakari at St Paul’s Parish house in Bali where some of the IDPs are housed regretted that many people have had to suffer so much for no fault of theirs.

The clergyman urged the people to preoccupy their hearts with love rather than hate for their assailants.

‘These are clearly not the best of times for us as a nation and especially as rural farmers here in Bali Local Government Area. Given the amount of pains, losses and suffering most of you are going through, I know it may be very difficult to console you. As a Church our major concern is to relief your pains to the barest minimum and urge you to allow the love of Christ to reign in your hearts. Most of you are terribly wounded. You need to flush out hatred and anger from your hearts for your healing to be quick. Let me use this opportunity to call on the government to do the needful to end these senseless killings.

‘This situation is already creating a very bleak future for all of us. Food security is under serious threats. The bonds that hold us together are continuously broken thereby making our differences dangerously more pronounced. May peace of the risen Lord reign in your hearts’ he said.

Receiving, the Parish Priest of the Paul’s Bali, Very Rev Fr. Augustine Agbaru who received the Bishop’s entourage appreciated the team and also extended his appreciation to the Bishop for the quick and sensitive intervention.

Agbaru said, ‘this is not the first time the Bishop is intervening in such situations. He has been doing this time without number and we are very grateful. May God bless and keep him to continue these good things. The situation is a dicy one, the government should do something. We are becoming disturbed because the situation is becoming intriguing and we don’t even know where and when the situation will rear its ugly head. We live in unpredictable times and we pray that God will also intervene in the matter’.

One of the IDPs, Mrs Rosaline, a mother of seven who narrated the sad incidence that brought them to the Parish house expressed joy over the gesture of the Catholic Diocese stating that it was a timely intervention and they are most grateful for it.

Mr Joseph Diche, the leader of the who received the succour on behalf of the IDPs described the gesture as a gracious one.

‘We really appreciate the kindness of the Bishop, how he always helps us in times like this. We also appreciate the JDPC for their efforts and support. It is our prayer that the Almighty God will reward you all abundantly and bless your efforts. We also want to very specially appreciated the Parish Priest Very Rev Fr Augustine for being there for us at all times’.

Daily Sun recall that over ten thousand persons were recently displaced from communities across Bali and Gassol local government areas where armed herdsmen attacked and killed over a hundred persons, forcing others to run for dear lives.