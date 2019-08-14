Molly Kilete, Abuja

The family of one of the police officers killed by soldiers in Taraba State, Inspector Mark Philips Ediale, has called for justice over the extra-judicial killing of their son who they described as the breadwinner.

The family head, Mr. Andrew Philips Ediale, at a media briefing in Abuja, said anything short of justice would amount to conspiracy on the part of the Nigerian army officers who carried out the heinous act.

He said: “If the laws fail to do the needful, we will resolve that it is an act of conspiracy; that must not be allowed to happen. We, the family of the deceased demand nothing but justice. Anything short of that amounts to mockery of our democracy and the law of the land.”

Ediale was surrounded by the deceased’s wife, Mrs. Olubunmi Ediale, their daughter, Adesua, Pastor Paul Oknofua, Mrs. Glory Philips Ediale, Mr. Godwin Iluobe, Mrs. Izuagbe Ediale, and the elder brother to the only civilian in the convoy at the briefing held at KAYS Plaza, Abuja.

The visibly angry elder brother told journalists that “the family of Inspector Mark Philips Ediale, called the press conference so that we can call on all well meaning Nigerians and the world at large to voice out our displeasure over the gruesome murder of our brother, who was on official duty in Taraba State.

“We vehemently speak against the perpetrators of this heinous act, and we demand a thorough investigation, not only by the Nigerian community but also the international community, so that justice would be truly served. The reason we call this conference is for justice to be served; there is no other reason or purpose.

“The army officers who are charged with the responsibility of protecting the citizens of this country are the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric act.

“Our question is – who are the soldiers working for? Whose side are they on? And on whose payroll are these military personnel? Why was the kidnap kingpin released? They have done their job apprehending the kidnapper and were on their way back to Abuja, when the soldiers attacked them.

“The blood of these innocent officers whose lives were cut short by the bullet of army officers that have sworn to protect the country and its citizens cries for justice. And if justice is not served, their blood would cry against the nation.”