Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following continued attacks and killings in Southern parts of Taraba, an Abuja-based Southern Taraba group, G-20 Club has called on the Taraba state government and other key stakeholders in the region to come together and tackle the issues and find lasting solutions.

Mr Uti-dah Volpuize, director of publicity of the group who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday said that the group was worried at the spade of attacks in the area especially on Jenuwa and Tati villages in Takum local government and Yangtu Development Area.

Volpuize said that the government and stakeholders must set aside their differences and take decisive steps to stop the killings and restore peace and security in the area as the insecurity is threatening every other aspect of life of the people, forcing many families to abandon their homes and means of livelihoods.

“If these situation is not addressed expediently, the future of our people is under serious threat as they can no longer engage in farming which is their primary economic activity. As we speak, nobody is even talking about development in the area. They are rather going backwards because of the incessant attacks, killings and destructions.

“We are therefore calling on the State Government as well as other political leaders to rise to the occasion by initiating means of bringing this situation under control before it consumes all of us. We appeal to security agencies operating in Southern Taraba to increase the intelligence gathering and intensify patrols of the countryside so as to nip any potential break down of the law in the bud” the group said.

They call on the people to remain vigilant and collaborate with the traditional institutions as well as security agencies by providing any useful information that will help stop the attacks.

Our correspondent recall that seven soldiers of the Army Battalion in Takum were killed around Tati area, while the commanding officer and his orderly have been missing for about two months.