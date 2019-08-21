Molly Kilete, Abuja

More revelations have emerged on how the notorious kidnapper, Hamisu Wadume, was arrested late Monday night by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT).

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnapper was actually arrested at his uncle’s house in Kano, where he was hiding after the August 6 incident.

He was arrested alongside seven members of his gang, including his uncle who harboured him. The seven suspects were arrested at Zaria, Kaduna, Abuja and Taraba States. The arrest of the suspects, who are strong members of his group, paved the way for Wadume’s arrest.

The police operatives were said to have recovered 13 cars and over 20 houses in Taraba and Nassarawa States belonging to him. It was also gathered that 400 cows belonging to Wadume, already sighted by the police were relocated to another location before the officers got there.

Daily Sun equally gathered that all the recovered vehicles have since been taken to Abuja.

Investigation also revealed that Wadume, who is the chief executive officer in the kidnap business, has three kidnap groups that operate in Taraba and Nassarawa States. The groups report to him as the boss on their day-to-day activities.

Daily Sun also gathered that soon after Wadume was arrested operatives from the IRT informed the IGP, Adamu Mohammed, who asked them to bring the suspect to the Force Headquarters, Abuja yesterday morning.

To ensure that the news of the arrest did not get to the knowledge of police personnel, the IRT team hooded the suspect and took him to the office of the IGP, who personally interviewed him.

He was said to have been smuggled into the police headquarters for fear of being lynched by angry police men, who might want to attack him for killing their colleagues.

After meeting with the IGP, the suspect was taken to the Force Public Relations Officer’s Conference room for an interview to prove to the world that he had been re-arrested. Wadume, who does not understand a word in English language, has since confessed to the crime in a video in Hausa language recorded by the police to confirm his re-arrest. The suspect in the video recorded at the Force Public Relations Officer’s Conference room, narrated how the soldiers, on the orders of their commanding officer, Captain Balarabe Tijani, shot the police operatives from behind and how the captain took him to his house in the barrack, and eventually set him free after inviting a welder to destroy the leg chain and hand cuffs. Incidentally, the man at the center of the brutal killing, Captain Balarabe Tijani, happens to be an indigene of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the police decided to have the suspect’s confession in a video format to ensure that the panel set up by the Defence Headquarters which comprises mostly of only military officers would not have the opportunity to give a false report.

Sources hinted that the committee which has already commenced sitting was yet to arrest the army captain and the soldiers involved in the killings, while the police has since arrested and detained three of its personnel alleged to have taken part in the killing.

It was gathered that rather than taking the captain into custody, the army authorities asked him to be reporting to the office of the Regiment Sergeant Major (RSM), on a daily basis. It was not clear whether or not he is being closely monitored by intelligence officers.

Sources said the police have vowed to get to the root of the matter as the IGP and the entire personnel are resolute to prove to whoever cares to listen that the police are not a “second hand or inferior force,” as being perceived by the military.

The arrested kidnapper is ready to reveal his relationship with, not only Captain Tijani, but also other military operatives as far as the kidnapping business is concerned.

Police operation

To ensure that the kidnap kingpin was arrested alive and brought to book, it was gathered that the IGP, mobilised the best IRT operatives from Rivers, Lagos, Imo, and Kaduna States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Force was also mobilised to the fullest to ensure a hitch-free operation.

The team was said to have travelled across five states, namely Kaduna, Taraba, and Nassarawa States before zeroing in on the suspect in Kano where he was eventually arrested. Upon assembling the crack detectives, they were briefed on what to do before they embarked on the journey.

It was gathered that during investigation, police detectives found out that Wadume, who was a petty thief, was arrested two years ago for stealing a goat and given the beating of his life. Sources said Wadume suddenly became a millionaire and empowered so many people in his village with vehicles, motor cycles and other gifts. It was also gathered that a move by him to get the traditional ruler of his village to make him the youth leader was opposed by prominent citizens in the village who made it clear that they cannot install a thief as their youth leader.