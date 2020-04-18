Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Kunini has asked security agencies in the state to commence a full investigation into the recent attack on Shomoh communities in Lau Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of over 18 people, so as to bring the perpetrators to justice and avoid possible reprisals.

Kunini gave the directive on Saturday when he visited the affected communities to condole with the people and assess the extent of damage caused by the attack.

The Speaker, who condemned the attack that caused the destruction of property worth millions of naira, stressed that available evidence suggested that perpetrators would not be difficult to find.

He reminded security agencies that the crisis had drawn the attention of the Federal Government, pointing out that President Muhammadu Buhari also showed concern over the killings and it would amount to irresponsibility if the perpetrators were allowed to just walk away with such heinous crime.

He emphasised that a quick apprehension of the culprits would give the victims a sense of justice and avoid the possibility of reprisal attacks which could only cause more deaths and destruction.

Kunini commended the people of the area for not taking the law into their hands, assuring them of government’s commitment to ameliorate their plight, while impressing on the security agencies to forestall any further attacks.

“My presence here is not only as your own but also to convey the message of his Excellency Governor Darius Ishaku who has asked me to come and assess the level of damage and devastation on your community and report back to him for action.

“I am calling on security agencies here to take the bull by its horns by bringing the perpetrators to justice, as your quick apprehension of these perpetrators will help to forestall possible reprisals and justify your efficiency especially as the killings have attracted the attention of both state and federal governments.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the killings and is waiting for the security agencies to do their job.

“I must commend you for not taking the law into your hands by resorting to self-help and I assure you that the perpetrators of this wicked act must be brought to book soon, even as I am appealing that you should remain calm and forgive the attackers for vengeance is for God and he will equally comfort and restore all your losses,” the Speaker told the community.

In his remarks, the village head of Shomoh, Mallam Abubakar Hassan, urged the state government to support the community to rebuild its destroyed homes as the attackers destroyed the two communities completely with the rainy season already begun.

He drew the attention of security agencies to the surrounding villages where he said their attackers are being harboured.

Some of the victims who spoke to reporters said that the crisis had brought untold hardship as well as a big set back to their people.