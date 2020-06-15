Fred Itua, Abuja

Taraba Tiv Association, has called for the immediate resignation of the Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, over his alleged failure to restore and guarantee the safety and lives of indigenes of the state, especially those of the Tiv speaking part.

The leaders made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, and signed by its spokesman, Orbee Uchiv. They accused the state government led by Ishaku of failing in its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of Taraba people, especially Tiv.

“The present Taraba state government under Governor Darius has proving that it is incapable of protecting the lives of our people and their property in the state, as such we are left with little option than to ask for his immediate resignation, or in the alternative, the federal should impose a state of emergency to restore law and order.”

The statement also noted that it was worried that the state government may be planing to eliminate prominent Tiv sons and daughters from Taraba state who have been vocal in opposition to the ongoing killings of the Tiv people and continuous silence and tactical support of the Jukun militias by the state government.

They frowned at a recent comment by the governor’s spokesman, Bala Dan Abu, where he challenged the group to show any prominent Tiv person killed in the state. This according to the leaders, can be interpreted as some lives are more important than others.

“Dan Abu, while Speaking for his boss, last week, displayed the highest level of lack of human sympathy and feelings when he declared that the Tivs are the ones killing the Jukuns. What better interpretation can be given to this kind of comment than saying the target of the Darius administration is to eliminate prominent Tiv in the state so as to silence every Tiv person in Taraba.”

The statement further reads: “It was nothing further from the truth and we maintain our stand that the Governor’s actions or inactions have contributed to the crisis which has been rocking the state since 2019, now over one year since the crisis erupted in Kente, Wukari Local Government of Taraba.