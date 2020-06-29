Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has declared Monday,Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday to enable the pool to participate in the local government elections scheduled to take place in Tuesday in all the sixteen council’s in the state.

The governor declared this in a press statement issued on Monday morning and signed by Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The statement reads in part that “Gov Darius Dickson Ishaku has approved Monday 29th, Tuesday 30th June and Wednesday 1st July, 2020 as public holidays. This is to enable civil servants in the state to travel to their respective wards and vote during the forthcoming local government elections.

“The governor also urged people of the state to be orderly, law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while discharging their civic responsibilities”.

Taraba is expected to hold local government elections on Tuesday for all the sixteen Local government areas in the state.