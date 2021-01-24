From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Armed men on Sunday reportedly abducted the Chairman of Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Salihu Dovo. Mr Dovo was found dead in a bush where his abductors had left him.

Police spokesman DSP David Misal, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said that the armed men had stormed the residence of the local government chairman at Sabon Gari at around 1 am on Sunday, taking him away and later calling to say that his body was in the bush.

Misal, who said a search team was dispatched and the body found, however, could not confirm if it was a case of assassination or kidnapping gone bad.

A source said: ‘They stormed his house here at Sabon Gari at around 1 am and took him away. They later called an official of the local government to inform him that he was dead and said they should go and search for his corpse in the bush. Members of the community went into the bush, searched and later found his body, which has been taken to town.’