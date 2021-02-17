From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Mumuye Cultural Development Association (NMCDA) has distance itself from a media campaign disparaging the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Anthony Jellison, and calling for his removal.

In a press statement issued to journalists Wednesday in Jalingo and signed by the association’s acting national president, Mr Foku Gaddas, the group called on Governor Darius Ishaku and the people of the state to disregard the publication as no Mumuye man or group spoke to journalists in that regard.

The statement reads:

‘The attention of Mumuye leaders under the umbrella of National Mumuye cultural development association, (NMCDA) has been drawn to the purported media publication against the person of Hon. Anthony Jellison, the secretary to the Taraba state government (SSG).

‘We as leaders and stakeholders of our dear Taraba state, are saddened with the blueprint newspaper’s publication of Sunday, 7/2/2021, inciting the Mumuye people against the person of Hon Anthony Jellison, calling for his removal as the state SSG.

‘We want to state here very clear that Hon. Anthony Jellison as SSG, is not a Mumuye representative but a state servant who is part of the rescue drive of governor Darius Ishaku to ensure the overall development of Taraba state.

‘We are calling on governor Darius Ishaku and the good people of Taraba state to disregard the publication as it is totally false, stage to cause unnecessary confusion and tarnish the good name of the SSG and his position in the society.

‘We want to point out here that the name mentioned in the publication (Mr Monkey Bitako) as claimed by the reporter who he spoke to, is a forged name that doesn’t exist in the Mumuye tribe.

‘The Mumuye people are 100 per cent in support of governor Darius Ishaku’s administration, and we are fully behind Hon. Anthony Jellison to ensure the success of governor Ishaku.

‘How can you say the SSG is not representing the Mumuye people when he is a statewide representative. Hon. Jellison has been striving hard for the progress of the Mumuye communities, we remember the role he played when there was an ethnic crisis among few tribes in the state and now the warring communities are at peace.

‘We want the reporter and his newsmakers to come out with their proof that the SSG has been a bundle of confusion, cheat and malice in the government of governor Darius Ishaku or retract the publication within 7 days or face legal action from the Mumuye people.

‘We want to appeal to our dear son, Hon Jellison not to be distracted as the reporter was only looking for cheap recognition, as no Mumuye man or group has at any forum gave him such information.’