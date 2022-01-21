From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Muslim Council on Friday decried what it describes as high level of discrimination against the Muslim Umma in the state by the state Governor Darius Ishaku in appointment and other benefits in the state.

The Chairman of the Council Rtd KADI Abdul-min Abubakar who addressed a Press conference in Jalingo on Friday evening said that efforts to get the government to correct the ugly trend have not yielded any results as the governor has continued to turn a deaf ear to their calls.

“The Council has noted with sadness and dismay the gradual purging of Muslims at all levels of governance and civil service by the current administration of His Excellency Governor Darius Ishaku as the governor of Taraba state.

“The Council has resisted adding her voice to public discourse about the insidious Marginalization against the Muslim Ummah in Taraba state by the Governor Ishaku-led administration. Several attempts by the council to redress the unfortunate situation seem to fall on deaf ears. In fact the governor even seems emboldened and has continued on the path to cleanse all Muslims from the scheme of affairs.

“Last year, Muslim Right Council (MURIC) issued a press statement to this effect that the Muslims in Taraba state are been Marginalized. The renowned Muslim organization drew the attention of the government to redress the issue as all exclusive tactics of governance can only breed hatred, disunity, instability and lack of peace and suspicious coexistence.

“Recently, twelve Permanent Secretaries were appointed and none of them is a Muslim, despite the presence of very senior directors among the Muslim population in the state Civil Service. Laid down procedures for employment in civil service are no longer followed in Taraba state.

“Right now, no Muslim heads any of the three arms of government in the state, the Head of Service, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff are all Christians. All the state owned tertiary institutions as well as media organizations are all headed by Christians” he said.

Abubakar said that the Muslim Ummah was highly concerned about how the present administration has deliberately neglected the Taraba State Sharia Court of Appeal by refusing to appoint more Kadis since the demise of the Grand Kadi last year leaving the Court with only Two Kadis which does not form a quorum for sitting.

He called on the governor on behalf of the Council to “stop running the government with favoritism and make his administration an inclusive one that recognizes the diversity of the people of the state and promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among the people in compliance with the provisions of the law and the Oath of office he took”.

Abubakar said that after all the efforts, if the government fails to change and do the needful, the Council will have no option but to explore other options to ensure compliance.