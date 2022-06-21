From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Monday, began the training of 480 unemployed youths in different skills acquisition to tackle unemployment and end youths restiveness in Taraba State.

Mr Abubakar Fikpo, the Director General of the Directorate, noted at the flagging off ceremony in Jalingo that, the three months training was targeted at reducing the high rate of unemployment and youths restiveness in Taraba State.

Represented by Mohammed Musa, the DG stated that the directorate found it necessary to engage the state unemployed youths in skills that would make them self-reliant as the idea would also help in reducing the daily rise of insecurity in the state.

“The directorate decision to select 480 youth from different communities of Taraba for skills training today is to ensure the unemployment challenges among youth that mostly result to social vices is reduce.

“We believe at the end this three months training exercise, this young persons would be employers of labour in their various skills both in Taraba and Nigeria at large. We believe their skills after the training, would be capable of changing the lives and standard of other upcoming ones who may have chose the part of criminality to earn a living,” he said.

Mr Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the program while encouraging the beneficiaries to see the training as an open door for success in their lives and future development of their immediate communities, disclosed that the Directorate was poised to creating job opportunities for unemployed nigerians to be self-reliance.

He challenged the beneficiaries to be ambassadors of labour by ensuring mass remover of unemployed youth from the streets after the training for a greater society.

The 480 beneficiaries would be trained on vocational trades such as, fashion designing, shoes and leather works, GSM repairs, catering, computer repairs and many others within three months.

