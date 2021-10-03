From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Correspondents Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ in Taraba on Saturday night passed vote of no confidence on her executive for the second time in barely a year and half.

The chapel had on the 18th of April last year impeached the Wale Ayodele led executive for persistent violation of the NUJ Constitution and other issues.

The erstwhile impeached Financial Secretary of the Chapel John Mkom of Leadership Newspaper who read the names of the twenty out of twenty Nine members of the Chapel who signed the vote of no confidence noted that “unionism is about welfarism and so far this current exco has failed to provide for the needs of the members”.

He said the undersigned members consequently deemed it wise to insist that the exco should make way for new leadership that would provide for the needs of the members

Consequently, the motion for vote of no confidence on the six man executive was moved by the erstwhile impeached Chairman Wale Ayodele of This Day Newspaper and seconded by Cletus Bernard of FRCN, while Mrs Janet Audu, Terna Chikpa and Nahum Sule were appointed as a caretaker committee and saddled with the responsibility to organize a fresh election for the Chapel.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel Alhaji Sadiq Adamu in his opening remark at the beginning of the Congress noted that it has not been easy working with some members of the Chapel who are bent on self gratification and could go to any length to frustrate any effort that does not favor them exclusively.

Sadiq noted that lack of unity and the level of desperation of some members of exco and gross insubordination has remained a major impediment to the success of the Chapel and urged members to shield their differences and work together as a team to achieve the common good of members rather than individual interest.

