Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Taraba State on Friday handed over three prospective corps members found with fake certificates to the police and other security operatives in the camp for further investigation.

Mrs Florence Yaakugh, the Taraba Coordinator of NYSC, who handed over the prospective Batch B corps members at the camp in Jalingo, said the verification officer discovered that they presented fake documents.

Yaakugh named the perspective corps members as Nasiru Yau, who claimed to have studied Mass Communication, Shehu Murktar -Computer Science and Illiyasu Usman, Sociology, all from Isfop University of Kotonu, in Benin Republic.

“They came for registration and the verification officer discovered them with fake certificates and verification papers.

“You will recall, the Director General of NYSC Brig Gen Shauibu Ibrahim had recently expressed deep concern over the activities of fake corps members who cannot make a correct sentence in the English language.

“He directed us to check and fish out such persons and hand them over to the security operatives for further investigation and this is what we are just doing,” she explained.

She noted that their preliminary investigation revealed that the persons involved could not write or say anything logical about their courses of study.

Yaakugh urged the security agents to do a thorough job so that the truth would come out and justice done to the affected persons.

According to her, there was another similar case involving a female corps member, also a foreign student but the verification officer was yet to conclude internal investigation into her case.

The prospective corps members, who insisted that they graduated from the institution, however, admitted to forging their verification papers.

Murktar said he collected the verification paper from his friends and photocopied and filled in his information while Usman explained that he sent some people working at the computer center who obtained his verification paper for him, saying he thought it was not a fake one.