Organisers of the 1st Taraba State Open Beach Volleyball Championship have revealed that the competition will kick off tomorrow and end on Saturday.

The championship will hold at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

The organiser of the event, who doubles as the assistant coach of Nigeria Customs Service women’s volleyball team, Jonah Adamu, said the major aim of the championship is to develop, nurture and inculcate high level of professionalism in the young players.

Adamu also noted that the championship, which is the first edition, is motivated by his passion and commitment to continue growing volleyball players in the North East and Nigeria.

“I will not stop till we have more volleyball players from the North East representing Nigeria at the age grade tournaments and senior national teams. Taraba and other North East states possess some of the tallest individuals in the country.

Explaining the decision to organise the event when the country just unbans non contact sports, Adamu said the event will put the athletes in top shape ahead of any future championship coming up later in the year.