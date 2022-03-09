Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A pro-Zoning group of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state have asked the State Working Committee of the party to suspend any party member that is against the Zoning policy of the state chapter of the party.

The group under the aegis of Concerned Southern Taraba PDP Members, at a briefing Wednesday, said it would only be fair if the PDP Zones its governorship ticket to Taraba North in 2023.

Leader of the group, Joseph Manga, who spoke said the power rotation policy has yielded huge electoral returns to the party since 1999 and they wouldn’t want that thwarted.

According to him, “Over the years, the party has graciously but with utmost wisdom given credence to zoning and rotation of power which first produced Rev. Jolly T. Nyame from the Northern zone, Pharm. Danbaba Suntai from the Central zone, and now the present governor, Arc Darius Ishaku who hails from the Southern zone respectively.

“Of a note, Tarabans have accepted this power rotation model, hence regular turn out of votes for PDP in the gubernatorial election because the formula of zoning anchored by the party is the only acceptable way that gives every zone a sense of belonging through onerous participation in politics without fear of being sidelined or marginalized.

“To this end, We, the Concerned Southern Taraba PDP members once again say it will be fair and honest that the power rotation be maintained and ensure that it goes to the appropriate quarter, which is the northern zone.

“Least to say, the PDP stakeholders should not hurriedly forget the massive support the Northern zone gave our zone through our own, Gov Darius Ishaku, the incumbent governor in 2015 and 2019 against late Sen Aisha J. Alhassan and Sani Danladi, their daughter and son, just to ensure that justice and fair play was enthroned in our democratic arrangements.

“We are mindful of the consequences of jettisoning the power rotation which may result to the two zones, that is the North and Central, ganging up against us through alliance that will starve us of further opportunity to govern Taraba state.

“We are also appealing to all southern Taraba politicians, especially those with gubernatorial ambition to step down their inordinate quest that will amount to endangering our zone and next generation.

“We are also calling on the PDP in the state to suspend any desperate politician that goes against the party’s zoning policy.”