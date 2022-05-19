From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant in Taraba State, Hon David Ishaya, pledged on Wednesday to create jobs and empowerment opportunities for the people of Taraba North if elected.

Ishaya, who is the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, made the pledge in an interview with journalists in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

According to him, the people of Taraba North deserve a better representation, driven by passion, vision and good governance.

The former Commissioner said he will lobby relevant government agencies and parastatals to address some of the major challenges facing the people such as access to quality health, water, and agricultural incentives.

“I will lobby to get employment for our youths and empower them and our women with skills that will change their lives.

“Most of the smartphones and other technological gadgets we are using in Nigeria are produced from small shops on the streets of China. I will get them trained in technological skills and more.

“We will track the empowerment programme and ensure that each beneficiary is able to lift at least three people out of poverty and you can imagine the effect this will create.

“We did this before when I was in the Ministry of Agriculture and today thousands of people have been empowered through our dry season farming and other smart farming initiatives,” he said.

He called on the delegates to vote wisely and choose leaders that will serve the interest of the people, bring development and better their welfare, rather than those who will use their mandate for self-gratification.