Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Command of the Nigeria Police on Monday paraded a suspected child trafficker, Mary Yakubu, who was intercepted with 23 children.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP David Misal who paraded the suspect at the comma d headquarters in Jalingo, said she was intercepted by the police at a park in Bali local government of the state while she was trying to board a vehicle with the children.

Misal who said that the 23 children had been handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare also said three of the parents of some of the children had been arrested in connection to the case, while investigation was still ongoing to get others.

The infants which were between the ages of 4 and 7 comprise of 14 boys and nine girls.

The suspected, who is also a teacher at Adamu Primary School, Bali, however, claimed that the children were given to her by their parents to help get those in need of children to take care of them.

According to her, “the parents of the children told me to come get them for people who would help cater for their education needs because in their villages there are no schools.

“This is actually the first time I am doing this and I did not collect any money from their parents.

“I was arrested at the car park in Bali when I was about leaving with the children.”