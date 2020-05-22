Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state police command on Friday smashed a kidnap gang, killing eight members of the gang after a bloody shootout.

The command spokesman DSP David Misal who disclosed this at a press briefing in Bali said that the success followed reliable intelligence that the gang was planning to carry out an operation in the area.

Misal said that On sighting the operatives, the kidnappers opened fire and a gun battle ensued leading to the death of eight of the kidnappers and recovered several sophisticated arms and ammunition.

“On the 22/5/2020 reliable intelligent indicated that group of kidnappers armed with sophisticated weapons have concluded plans to kidnap some residents of Bali town. On receipt of the information, the Divisional police officer mobilized his men and swung into action. On the 23/05/2020 at about 0205hrs, the DPO and team mobilized and embarked on surveillance patrol in Gadzabu and environs been outskirts of Bali.

“While on surveillance, they intercepted the kidnappers on their way to actualize their plans. Immediately they sighted the police men they opened fire on them which leading to exchange of fire, consequently eight of the kidnappers were fatally wounded and later confirmed dead by medical Doctor.

“The Commissioner of police Taraba State Command wish to once again reiterate the commitment of the Command towards curtailing all forms of crime and criminal activities in the State. He uses this medium to appreciate the good people of Taraba State for providing reliable information which has been assisting us in tackling crimes and criminal activities in the State.

” In the same vein the Commissioner of police warn all criminal elements to surrender or desist from their criminal acts or face the consequences of their actions” the statement read.