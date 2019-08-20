Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A civil right group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to the killing of three police officers and a civilian in Taraba State.

The group said that it has no confidence in the army and police to do a thorough and impartial investigation that would serve justice.

It suggested that the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) be given the responsibility of investigating the incident, stressing that they have the constitutional mandate and manpower to carry out a thorough investigation.

RULAAC Executive Director Okechukwu Nwanguma, who spoke at a media roundtable on inter-agency rivalry and conflict, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the unending clashes between different security agencies in Nigeria have caused more harm than good.

He suggested that the Federal Government, which controls federal security agencies, should strongly check their activities and regularly remind them of their different responsibilities.

Speaking at the event, Human Right lawyer Femi Falana described the decision of Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Olonisakin, as diversionary and an abuse of the office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

He said that since the slain policemen and civilian were not subject to service law, and that the military authorities lack the jurisdiction to investigate a murder case which is covered by section 4 of the Police Act.

He requested the Inspector General of Police to submit a copy of the report of their investigation to the Attorney General of Taraba State for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

He further advised the police to apply to the High Court of Taraba State for issuance of a bench warrant if the suspects are not released by the military authorities for investigation and prosecution.

“Once the bench warrant is issued, the Chief of Army Staff will have no choice but to fish out the suspects for the purpose of having them arraigned in the High Court for the offences of conspiracy, culpable homicide and assault,” Falana said.