Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state police command on Wednesday paraded several suspects for various crimes including a 20 years old mother of four who cut off her husband’s manhood.

The command spokesman DSP David Misal who addressed the press at the command headquarters said that the suspects were arrested for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crimes and impersonation, murder and illegal possession of fire arms.

Misal disclosed that in all the cases, investigation is at advanced stage and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

The statement read “the aim of this briefing is to give you an update on the activities and achievements of the command in recent times. First on the sequence is one Halima Ali, Female and 20 years old mother of four who allegedly drugged her husband and used a sharp chop knife to severe his genitals, as a result of a quarrel they had the previous day.

“Sequel to the sudden disappearance of one Yahaya Zakari, a painstaking investigation by operatives of the command reveal that he was hired by Mr Benjamin Nyitse to convey some goods for them. In the process, they killed him and disposed of his body in river Bantaje. They were arrested while trying to sell his car in Benue. Similarly, suspected kidnappers who took one Onyebuchi Okey from a village in Bali were arrested by a team of our men in company of vigilante who stormed their hideout and arrested six of the suspects after rescuing the victim” the statement read in part.”

Other suspects paraded include Ibrahim Lope for illegal possession of fire arms, Sanusi Usman and Abu Safayan Sani who are Facebook account hackers, and a job scammer who the police command PRO said the will soon be charged to Court.