From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Commissioner of Co-oporatives and Poverty Alleviation Mr Jethro Yakubu, on Wednesday, resumed work under a tree after his swearing-in on Monday by state Governor Darius Ishaku.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry Mr Jibrin Na Wukari, who handed over to the new commissioner, said that the staff of the ministry have been working under the tree for nearly six months now following the vandalisation of its offices and furniture during the #EndSARS unrest in October last year.

He lamented that for a ministry that is saddled with the responsibility of alleviating poverty in a poverty stricken state as Taraba, the deplorable working environment was most regrettable and urged the new commissioner to collaborate with the relevant authorities to urgently address the problem.

This is where we always seat and now that it is raining season, you should not be surprised if you come to work and there is no one in the office. There is no functioning office here. We hope that with your coming, the state governor would do the needful and we would be able to have a conducive working environment. Over N200 millionworth of items meant for trainees were carted away during the protest,’ Wukari said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking after receiving the handover notes from the permanent secretary, the new commissioner noted that the ministry was too strategic for the growth of the state to be neglected, and assured that the state government would do everything within its powers to make the environment conducive for their work.

‘The ministry is aimed at reducing poverty or eliminating it completely if possible. I commend the government for the efforts made so far and for my appointment. I am aware that my stay here is for a moment just like my predecessors. The important thing is to work together as a team so that we will succeed. We will do our best to overcome these challenges. I am here to support you to do your work as you should. I am aware that you need an enabling environment and I will collaborate with the government to ensure that your challenges are addressed”

The offices of the ministry were vandalised last year during the #EndSARS riots in the state. The former commissioner, Mr Natalie Keffas, died last year and the ministry has been under the care of the permanent secretary until the state government on Monday swore-in Mr Yakubu as the new commissioner.