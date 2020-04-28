Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, has announced the confirmation of two more cases of COVID-19, barely 24 hours after it recorded six index cases.

In a statement by Mr Bala Dan Abu, senior special assistant to the governor on media, Ishaku said the two were also among the 130 persons intercepted at the state borders and quarantined at the NYSC isolation centre in Sibre.

“The two are the latest confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to have tested positive after a laboratory investigation.They are from among the people already being quarantined at the NYSC Orientation Camp, near Jalingo, he said.

Governor had earlier urged the people to remain calm following the confirmation of six index cases, while assuring them that “the government was on top of the situation”.