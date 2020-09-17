Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state government has announced September 21st for the resumption of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner of Basic and secondary education Mr. Johannes Jigem who disclosed this while discussing with newsmen in his office said the schools are to reopen as ordered by Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.

The commissioner said directives have been sent to school principals, headmasters and proprietors on the strict adherence to the COVID-19 lay down rules, while assuring that government will work on providing materials for safety in all secondary and primary schools.

Mr. Jigem however said that the ministry has directed all schools to wave the third term which was thwarted by the effects of the pandemic. He said schools are to resume on the bases of first term and fees to be collected should only be for the first term.

He however said NABTEC will soon be on after which NECO will come up immediately and went ahead to emphasize on parents to encourage their children to resume schools immediately.

He again reiteriated that the reopening was basically for secondary and primary schools in the state alone.

This is coming six (6) months after the closure of schools due to the COVID-19.