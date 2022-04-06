By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The former Senate Minority Leader and Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for governor, Sen Emmanuel Bwacha, donated operational vehicles to the party’s local government offices across the 16 councils across the state on Wednesday.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, received the vehicles for onward distribution to the council areas during the swearing-in of the state executive of the party in Jalingo on Wednesday.

El-Sudi commended Bwacha and urged other party members to emulate him and contribute to the success of the party in the state and country at large.

‘Bwacha is relatively new to the party but he has come with full force and determination to uplift the party in the state,’ he stated.

‘This donation of 16 Voxwagen Sharon vehicles for each of the local government APC offices and Ñ50,000 for each of them for fueling of the vehicles is a gesture we are truly grateful to.

‘This is a challenge to other party members. Your donations and support are very important for the survival of the party as the main opposition in the state.

‘We have just taken our oath of office and I assure you that we would be fair to all members. We must set aside our differences and work for the common good of the party and our collective success,’ El-Sudi explained.

El-Sudi clarified that they had to go on with the swearing-in despite the ongoing litigation filed by some aggrieved members because they have appealed the case and have obtained a stay of execution of the earlier judgement.

Earlier, Mr Illiyasu Kirim, the Director-General of the Bwacha campaign organisation, who presented the vehicles on behalf of the senator, said that the vehicles were to ease movement for the officials at the local government level

He said urged the party members in the state to close ranks and work towards achieving the ultimate target of the party in the state.