Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Senate Deputy Minority leader and Senator representing Taraba Southern Senatorial District Mr. Emmanuel Bwacha, has presented scholarship award to 520 students in his constituency.

Bwacha, who made the presentation to the beneficiaries on Wednesday at the annual hosting of constituents in Donga Local government area of Taraba also donated 350 motorcycles and 150 tricycles to the youths of his constituency.

He said that the gesture was to provide dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency and ameliorate the hardship the people are going through.

Bwacha said that if given the opportunity, he will make sure that he drastically improve the living conditions of the people of the state by not only providing the needed infrastructure, but also touching people directly to enable them live their lives to the fullest.

Earlier, former deputy Governor in the state Alhaji Uba Maigari, eulogized Bwacha for the empowerment of youths and other people and noted that Bwacha’s representation was wholesome.

He appealed to the constituents to reciprocate the gesture by supporting his aspirations.

Mr Luka Yakubu, one of the beneficiaries of the tricycles commended the senator for the gesture and said that the donation would go along way in alleviating his poverty alongside many others.