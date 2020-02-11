Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) yesterday fixed Saturday, May 16 , this year for the conduct of the local government election.

The chairman of the commission, Philip Duwe, who disclosed this in Jalingo, explained that the budget for the conduct of the polls had been approved since 2019 which was when the election was supposed to have held but could not be done due to security challenges in the state.

“Today, Feb 10, 2020, the commission wishes to announce the commencement of the process to the conduct of the local government elections into the 16 councils and 168 council wards in the state.

“The process will go on within the minimum 90 days notice as required by law and elections will be conducted by May 16, 2020,” he said.

He appealled to political parties and politicians to play by the rules so as to pave way for a peaceful election.