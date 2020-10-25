Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least six persons are feared dead and several others injured in the stampede at a Taraba State Government warehouse in Jalingo, the State capital, as a mob of irate youths broke into the facility, carting away COVID-19 palliatives.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday morning said that about five bodies were moved in the early hours of Sunday, while one of the bodies was still on the ground as at the time of this report.

‘Yesterday, we took about six bodies outside. Some of them have been taken away but you can see one of the bodies still in front of CAN Centre. It is unfortunate that the pressure there was just too much and some persons could not withstand it. This is what the government wants by refusing to share the items orderly,’ a witness said.

Meanwhile, the vertinary clinic and other offices in the compound housing the warehouse have been completely vandalised and looted.

Our correspondent who visited the scene reports that doors and windows, furniture, electronics, even office files and private farms in the compound were completely plundered, with their owners counting their loses.