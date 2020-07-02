Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Coalition of Civil Societies in Nigeria on Thursday presented an outstanding leadership excellence award to the Speaker, Taraba state house of Assembly Dr Joseph Kunini.

The national coordinator of the coalition Ambassador Samuel Mkpokpo said that the award was in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities and contributions on debates that bother on the wellbeing of the people especially the vulnerable sections of the society.

Mkpokpo said that Kunini is not only the most experienced Speaker the state has had but also the most diplomatic, making the executive- legislative relationship in the state the most conducive for democracy to thrive.

“This award is in recognition of the roles you play in debates on rape, child abuse and domestic violence debate, huge infrastructural development, youths empowerment and attention to the vulnerable.

“You have demonstrated uncommon leadership quality and a debt of experience that is unprecedented in the state house of Assembly. As a coalition, this award is only to spur you to do even more. We are well aware that democracy can only thrive when we have a vibrant legislature with a focused leadership as you provide” Mkpokpo said.

Kunini in his response said that he was humbled by the award and at the same time reminded that the public eye is always open to see both the good and the bad at all times.

According to the Speaker, ” I am touched by this award because I never knew my activities are so spotlighted. Kunini is a far flung village so it is curious that the group has chosen to come this far to give me this award. It is indeed a major boost to my morale.

“We must have it in mind that the public is watching our every action and noting every word we utter. It is therefore important that those in leadership position, continue to conduct ourselves in ways that serve the best interests of our people. That is the essence of leadership.

Daily Sun recall that the Speaker has received several leadership awards in the last six months, including a United Nations award for quality legislation on humanitarian issues