Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini has been conferred with prestigious post of Adjunct (Associate) Professor and Chair in Management by University of Vitez, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, following his outstanding performance and academic attainment.

The Speaker was conferred wih the academic title following his ground-breaking and novel doctorate degree from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom in 2016.

Professor Emeritus Claudio Vignali made the pronouncement during a two-day 17th Circle of Visual International Conference of 80 universities in Europe, America and across the globe held in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 8th and 9th April, 2021, where Kunini presented a paper titled, “FINANCIAL LITERACY: A CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AGENDA IN NIGERIAN BANKING SECTOR.”

Vignali, who is the President of the circle international conference, noted that “after a thorough scrutiny of his profile, Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini has met the required academic, supervisory and publications in highly rated international peer review journals and books which conferred on him Visiting Professor and Chair in Management, University of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina” and added that the investiture ceremony will take place soon at the university.

Born on 28th March, 1968 in Kunini, Lau local government area, Taraba State, the now Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini is a holder of six academic degrees including B.Scs. Business Administration, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management; Masters of Business Administration (MBA); Masters in Industrial Relations and Strategic Studies (MIRSS); M. Sc. in Corporate Governance and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting Finance, and scores of postgraduate and diploma certificates in various fields of academic studies, obtained both within and outside the country.

Reacting to the conferement, Kunini said that he was honored to have achieved “this great academic feat as deep down in me, I am more of an academic than a politician”.

Kunini dedicated the achievement to the vulnerable sections of the society especially those who are constrained from going to school for various reasons assured that he will continue to work hard to ensure a more conducive learning environment for the people of the state.

He further used the opportunity to call on the people to continue working for the peace and security of the state insisting that there could be no development in an atmosphere of tension, anxiety, mutual suspicion and insecurity.