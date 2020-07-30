Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku clocks 66 years today, the speaker, Taraba state house of Assembly Doctor Joseph Kunini and others have joined the family and well wishers in showering him with birthday wishes.

Kunini, in a congratulatory message issued on Thursday described governor Ishaku as a great leader, achiever and architect of development who’s passion for the state is enviable.

He said that the governor’s commitment to peace and development in the state are lasting legacies that will put his successor on his toes.

“Today, I join the test of humanity and especially people of goodwill to celebrate a brother, a partner in development, the captain of the rescue ship and architect of development as he clocks 66 years of fruitful existence. There is no doubt that his Excellency’s commitment and passion for peace and development of our dear state will remain as enduring legacies. We can only pray for good health and wisdom for him to fulfil his days and assignment for humanity” Kunini said.

Kunini called on the people to embrace the peace efforts of the governor especially in warring southern Taraba so as to allow development in the area to take it’s full course.

Similarly, the state Commissioner of youth and sports Alhaji Ibrahim Adam Imam on Thursday described governor Ishaku as the champion of youth development and empowerment.

In a goodwill message to mark the governor’s 66th birthday, Imam said that the only way the people can celebrate the governor worthily is to embrace peace so that development can get to all the books and crannies of the state.

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner of culture and tourism Alhaji Abdusalam Bashir have described the state governor Darius Ishaku as a political enigma that has written his name on the sands of time in the state.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, Bashir noted that despite the dwindling resources and enormous security challenges in the state, the governor has defied all odds to ensure even development of the state in key areas of education, health, youth empowerment among others.

Bashir said that the best gift the people could possibly give the governor as he marked his 66th birthday was to embrace peace.