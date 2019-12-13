Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini has decried violence against women and children describing it as the height of human rights violation that must be condemned.

He made the remarks in Jalingo, yesterday, when a group of women paid him a visit at the Government House, as part of activities marking the gender-based violence week.

The women led by wife of the governor, Anna Ishaku, in their protest letter delivered to the speaker, demanded the enactment of a legislation to protect women, especially the girlchild against abuses.