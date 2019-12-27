Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Dr. Joseph Kunini, has donated foodstuff, cash and other materials worth millions of naira to orphanages and a convent in Jalingo as part of activities marking Christmas.

The speaker said Christmas was meaningless if celebrated without reaching out to destitutes and vulnerable members of the society.

“Christmas is not only a season of prayer and reflection, but a season when we show love and care to loved ones. I have heard your challenges and in collaboration with the state government, we will see how we can come in to make life better for these orphanage.

“I commend you for the good job of giving hope to these children and modelling them to be better citizens, thereby checking the menace juvenile delinquency.

“You are playing some of the roles that government ordinarily should have taken responsibility for” he said at the orphanage.

Coordinator of the UMCN Orphanage, Mr. Simon Benjamin, thanked the speaker for visiting them.

Benjamin said since the establishment of the orphanage, it was the first time a speaker of the House would visit and spend time with the children on Christmas day.

Kunini also visited the Augustinian Sister Convent in Jalingo where he donated items and cash and urged that they pray for the peace and stability of the state.

Rev Sister Lucy Ebilomahi lauded the speaker for the visit and donations.