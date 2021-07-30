From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini on Friday congratulated the Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on his 67th birthday.

While interacting with journalists in Jalingo, Kunini noted that the governor has brought uncommon development to the state and his over six decades of living are a testament to a life of purpose.

“I want to use this opportunity to felicitate with his Excellency the Executive Governor of Taraba State Architect Darius Dickson Ishaku on his 67th birthday. It is indeed a special day not just for him and his family but the good people of Taraba and humanity at large.

“Here in Taraba, we have witnessed phenomenal and unprecedented development in health, Agriculture, infrastructural development, education, Youth and Women Empowerment, sustenance of peace and security, provision of portable water, interventions in electricity sector, tourism and so many other spheres of life under his leadership as the captain of the rescue mission.

“Today, on behalf of the very good people of Lau constituency that I represent, the entire state House of Assembly and my humble family, we join millions of people around the world to celebrate with His Excellency on this auspicious occasion of his birthday and to wish him many more fruitful years in good health and wisdom” Kunini said.

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports Alhaji Ibrahim Adams Imam has congratulated the governor on his birthday, describing him as a rare treasure to the state.

Imam who spoke to our correspondent said that “the governor is really worth celebrating more than we can ever do. He is service to humanity personified. His giant strides in youth empowerment has done a lot to curb youth indulgence in criminal activities in the state. We would continue to pray that the Almighty Allah bless him and grant his heart desires a hundred fold”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jalingo local government area Alhaji Nasir Boboji has described the state governor Darius Ishaku as a leader per excellent.

In a statement issued on Friday to mark the governor’s birthday, Boboji said that “the governor’s ability to listen to the cries of the people and to attend to their needs have distinguished him as a great leader highly loved and cherished by his people”.

Born on the 30th of July 1954, the ABU trained architect, former Minister of state for power and Niger Delta became the Taraba State Governor in 2015 after a tough political race.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.