Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Kunini on Thursday congratulated the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, and his Deputy, Haruna Manu, on Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling which dismissed the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the result of last governorship election in the state.

The Speaker, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said that the victory at the apex court was a reaffirmation of the mandate of the people and proof that democracy is taking deep root in the country with the judiciary enjoying relative independence.

Kunini said that with the “distraction” caused by the case permanently laid to rest now, the Governor would focus his whole attention on delivering on his administration’s blueprint for the state.

“Let me, first of all, congratulate the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, and his Deputy as well as the entire PDP family in the state over this huge victory at the apex court. For some of us, this is not coming as a surprise because it is clear all along that the people overwhelmingly gave their mandate to the Governor and there is no way anyone can go round and collect this mandate through the back door,” Kunini stated in his congratulatory message.

“The good thing is that this whole thing is now put to rest and the Governor can once again focus his whole attention on delivering his rescue agenda blueprint without unnecessary distraction. Let me also call on the people yo set aside political differences and join hands with this government to build a Taraba of our dream. We have the potentials to make the state the envy of the nation. All that is needed is for us to set aside our difference and work for the common good of the state rather than our individual or sectional interests.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Ibrahim Imam, has described the Supreme Court victory for Governor Ishaku and his Deputy, Manu, as a victory for democracy and the people of Taraba.

In an interview with our correspondent in Jalingo, Imam said that the era of politicking was over, stating the importance of the people coming together to develop the state.

Imam said that Taraba was for all and the good of the people was more important than any other interest, as he urged them to give the Governor the needed support to achieve his objectives.

Our correspondent reports that there was celebration in Jalingo, the state capital, following the news of the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday which affirmed Ishaku’s re-election.